FINE PRINT: This Is What You Can Expect from NJ’s Revised Energy Master Plan

What it is: The strategic vision for how New Jersey should secure the energy it needs through the first half of the 21st century. It lays out what actions ought to be taken to ensure residents and businesses have a reliable, resilient and affordable system for obtaining the electricity, gas and fuel required to power homes and businesses and run its transportation sector.

What it says: In a plan last updated three years ago by the Christie administration, the focus largely emphasized building out the natural-gas infrastructure in New Jersey. The strategy helped drive down energy costs in the state, according to officials. After the state was hammered by extreme storm events like Hurricane Sandy, the plan also put a premium on making the power grid more resilient and less prone to extended outages that left customers without electricity for a week or more.

What happens now? With a new administration in Trenton, there are dramatic changes in store in how and where the state’s energy is produced and used. Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order this spring directing state officials to overhaul the plan, emphasizing the need to curtail greenhouse-gas emissions while shifting to clean energy sources, such as offshore wind. The governor wants the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to update the plan by next June.

