Will Democrats Public Brawling Over Budget Hurt the Party Down the Road?

Someone from out of state watching the continuing drama over the New Jersey budget, would likely be shocked to find out that the governor, Senate president and Assembly speaker are all members of the same party. For Democrats, these budget battles have become commonplace, although they can leave lasting scars within the party.

An inexperienced governor who thinks he has a mandate, a Legislature that has become more powerful — in particular, a Senate president who wanted to be governor — and an unwillingness, so far, to compromise on key political and ideological issues are the major factors contributing to the current stalemate over plans to spend about $37 billion to keep government running. Who will win is still unclear, as is how much the fight will damage Democratic unity in this blue state.

The eerie parallels between Gov. Phil Murphy’s current fight with the Democratic-controlled Legislature and the one Jon Corzine faced in his first year as governor in 2006 should give Murphy pause, several political observers said, drawing a connection between that fight and the eight-day government shutdown that accompanied it and Corzine’s loss in his re-election bid in 2009.

