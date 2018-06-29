Op-Ed: New Jersey Needs This Tool to Reduce Flooding and Water Pollution

New Jersey has a $15 billion problem. Polluted stormwater runoff causes damaging flooding, fouls rivers with pollution, and closes beaches due to dangerous bacterial contamination. With aging infrastructure, a warming climate, and expanding development, this problem will only get worse without bold action from policymakers.

On June 21, the New Jersey Senate took an important step towards addressing this problem when it passed legislation to reduce the twin problems of flooding and water pollution. Assemblyman John McKeon has introduced a companion bill in the Legislature’s other chamber.

Authored by Sens. Bob Smith, Kip Bateman, Richard Codey, and Linda Greenstein, the bill would provide towns and counties with a tool that is available in 41 other states but has been lacking in New Jersey: the ability to create utilities to manage polluted runoff in order to protect their communities.

