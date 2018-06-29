NJ Hospitals Explore Software to Reduce Addiction, Improve Care

Garden State hospitals will test computer software designed to reduce opioid prescriptions and improve the quality and continuity of care provided by their emergency departments, thanks to grants arranged by the New Jersey Hospital Association.

Already in use in 17 other states, the computerized tracking tool generates an easy-to-read summary of the patient’s medical history — with warning flags for certain suspect behaviors — enabling ER doctors to quickly identify those who may be addicted to opioids. The system also lists the patient’s regular physician and any established treatment plan, which allows another provider to zero in on the most effective response and coordinate with others for follow-up care.

The hospital association, which represents the state’s 72 acute-care facilities, announced earlier this month that it would invest $1.5 million to help these providers install and operate the system for the first year; the funding is provided by the NJHA’s affiliate, the Health Research and Educational Trust of New Jersey. Future costs will be the hospitals’ responsibility.

Click here for the full article »