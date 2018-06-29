Millionaires Tax Is Crux as Murphy, Democratic Leaders Can’t Get to ‘Yes’ on Budget

A deal on the state’s next fiscal year budget is once again going down to the wire in Trenton as lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy remained at odds over proposed tax increases, heading to the precipice of the deadline for a government shutdown.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, hosted another round of high-level talks with legislative leaders yesterday, this time lasting for more than two hours. But when the negotiations broke up, no deal was announced, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) and Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) left, saying only that they would resume the discussions this morning.

“We had a good meeting and (we’re) looking forward to getting back at it,’” Coughlin said.

