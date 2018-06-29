No matter how down you are on the Garden State, the findings of a recent paper, “Psychopathy by U.S. State,” are going to make you look like a cock-eyed optimist. According to the study, New Jersey was ranked fourth according to the likely presence of psychopaths in the population. Washington, D.C., was ranked tops, leading the author to observe, “The presence of psychopaths in District of Columbia is consistent with the conjecture found in Murphy (2016) that psychopaths are likely to be effective in the political sphere.” Connecticut and California were ranked two and three, while New York and Wyoming were tied for fifth.

While there’s no foolproof way to ID psychopaths, the paper indicates that “occupations that were most disproportionately psychopathic were CEO, lawyer, media, salesperson, surgeon, journalist (no comment), police officer, clergyperson, chef, and civil servant.”

The safe professions: care aide, nurse, therapist, craftsperson, beautician/stylist, charity worker, teacher, creative artist, doctor, and accountant. The least psychopathic states are West Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, North Carolina, and New Mexico.

