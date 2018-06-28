Sponsored Content: Delivery Services Are Right Rx for Medical Marijuana

When Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to expand the state’s medical cannabis program, he promised that, “the days of making residents jump through hoops are coming to an end.” That was encouraging news from New Jersey's new chief executive, but months later, thousands of patients are still waiting. And now, with more than 23,000 patients enrolled in the state’s program and the introduction of adult-use cannabis legislation delaying expansion, something has to change to make that important promise a reality.

Since announcing plans to expand the medical program back in March, more than 100 patients a day have signed up. But according to Dr. David Nathan of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation, new patients may have to wait weeks, if not months, to get relief. And with a wave of new demands hitting New Jersey’s limited medical dispensaries, supply shortages are becoming a concern. As a result, patients are forced toward the black market as their only hope. When they don’t have sufficient legal access to medical cannabis, they ask “a friend of a friend” for help. And when patients are pushed toward the illegal market, the state and its residents suffer.

New Jersey’s inaugural medical cannabis program, passed in 2010, authorized only six medical dispensaries. Under more enlightened plans, that number can significantly increase to meet patient need. But the process of approving each dispensary, plus the additional months needed to set up retailers, ensure they meet regulations, and start sales takes time. A long time. As a matter of fact, the last medical cannabis dispensary allowed by the initial program opened its doors a few weeks ago … nearly seven years after receiving approval from the state.

