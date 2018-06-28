Op-Ed: Making NJ Truly Healthy Means Giving Everyone Same Opportunities

Being healthy is more than getting a yearly flu shot or making time to get 30 minutes of exercise each day. As important as taking control of one’s lifestyle is, for too many people obstacles to good health come from things far beyond their control.

It is challenging for children to get their daily exercise if their neighborhoods are too dangerous for them to play outside. Parents can’t buy fruits and vegetables if there are no fresh markets in their area. Who among us would choose seeing a doctor if the co-pay meant we couldn’t afford to feed our family? Only when people can obtain appropriate care and have the means to make healthy choices — regardless of their income, education, ethnicity, or where they live — can New Jersey be a truly healthy state.

These social conditions shouldn’t determine how long, or how well, we live. Too many people start behind and stay behind for lack of a decent job, safe living environment, or the opportunity for a good education.

