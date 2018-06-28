NJ Public Unions Vow to Stand Up to U.S. Supreme Court Janus Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a harsh, but not unexpected blow to public-sector unions yeterday, when it ruled that nonunion members cannot be forced to pay fees to them. New Jersey’s public unions, however, are expected to find it somewhat easier to recover, given the enactment last month of the Workplace Democracy Enhancement Act.

The new law guarantees unions broader rights to meet with members and potential members, including at the workplace and in some cases during the workday, and to communicate with them via email.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) and a co-sponsor of that law, decried the U.S. Supreme Court decision as “a major setback for the labor movement” and said the WDEA is more crucial now as a result.

