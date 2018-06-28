As Shutdown Clock Ticks, Murphy and Dem Leaders Duel Over Budget Plans

Legislative leaders put a few new suggestions for tax hikes on the table yesterday in a compromise offer to Gov. Phil Murphy as they try to agree on new revenue streams for the fiscal 2019 budget. They’re hoping these proposals will help end an ongoing deadlock over the state’s next budget that’s playing out just days before the deadline for a government shutdown.

The lawmakers’ new offer came a day after Murphy, a first-term Democrat, floated his own initiative that incorporated several top priorities identified by Democratic legislative leaders, including increased spending on property-tax relief and a new way of distributing K-12 education aid.

Key elements outlined by Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) yesterday include discarding some revenue items that cleared the Legislature last week, which Murphy flagged as unpredictable. In their places are an extension of the sales tax to cover short-term property rentals, and a hike of the realty-transfer tax on properties over $1 million. Sweeney said lawmakers are also willing to extend a proposed corporate-tax hike on businesses with incomes over $1 million from two years to four, another concession to concerns that Murphy raised about their budget plan.

