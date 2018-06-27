The Opioid Epidemic in New Jersey — an NJ Spotlight Roundtable

In many ways New Jersey has become a national model for its response to the ongoing opioid epidemic. With significant public dollars allocated to treatment and recovery programs under former Gov. Chris Christie, providers are eager to explore new clinical options for prevention and care. But the challenge continues to grow: Opioids killed more than 1,600 state residents in 2016.

Now, powerful new drug cocktails are driving that number even higher, overdose reversal drugs are becoming less effective and treatment centers remain overwhelmed. However, New Jersey may now be at a turning point: While many Christie initiatives are now underway, Gov. Phil Murphy has suspended $102 million in opioid program funding – more than half of what the former governor committed in his final months – and pledged to redirect these dollars into evidence-based priorities of his own.

In Part 1 of a 3-event series, this NJ Spotlight roundtable helped define today's critical concerns and explored the medical and legislative dimensions of prevention and harm Reduction.

