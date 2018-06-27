news

State Starts to Wind Down Program Used to Encourage Solar Installations

The state is beginning to phase out the way it has promoted solar energy in New Jersey, a program that has come under intense scrutiny because of its high costs to utility customers who bear the brunt of its expense.

The process, mandated by a sweeping overhaul of the state’s renewable-energy laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last month, will close out a program that has led to more than 90,000 solar installations here.

That program was enough to foster a robust solar sector — the fifth largest in the nation by one estimate — but even advocates say it’s time to transition to a less expensive system to foster continued growth.

