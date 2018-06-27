Op-Ed: The Garden State’s Illusive 180-Day School Year

While instructional time is essential to student achievement, its importance in practice is often marginalized much to the detriment of students who need more of it.

While the relationship between teacher effectiveness and student learning has been subject to extensive research, little discussion has centered on the time actually dedicated to instruction.

Each year, the state Department of Education collects voluminous sums of data from the state’s nearly 600 school districts and produces annual performance reports for each school district and school. Enrollment, student test results and achievement, high school graduation rates, teacher evaluation ratings, teacher-student ratios, and socioeconomic factors are among the many data points included.

