NJ’s Budget Battle: Tax Breaks Are at Stake, Not Just Tax Hikes

Several tax hikes that could be enacted with the state’s next budget have gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, but a number of proposed tax breaks are also at stake in the ongoing budget talks between Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders. Those talks took a new turn yesterday as the governor formally offered a broad compromise to lawmakers.

The tax breaks would benefit thousands of low-wage workers, working parents and homeowners struggling to pay New Jersey’s highest-in-the-nation property-tax bills.

Unlike the proposed tax hikes — which remain the main source of disagreement in Trenton despite yesterday’s olive branch from Murphy — there is already bipartisan consensus among the governor and lawmakers that the tax breaks should be enacted. In fact, the tax breaks were part of the original fiscal year 2019 budget plan that Murphy put forward in March, and the legislation that would set them in motion received a final stamp of approval in recent days from both the Assembly and Senate.

