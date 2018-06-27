NJ Joins Legal Battle Over Trump’s ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Immigration Policy

Given that nearly 40 percent of New Jersey’s population comprises immigrants or the children of immigrants, it may not come as a surprise that the state is launching another legal battle over the Trump administration’s controversial “zero-tolerance” immigration policies.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced that New Jersey on Tuesday joined a multistate federal lawsuit led by Washington state against the federal government, alleging that the administration’s refusing to accept asylum seekers and separating families violates the Constitution and undermines states’ interests. The government’s goal, the suit contends, is to “create a public spectacle designed to deter potential immigrants” from seeking asylum in America.

Immigration advocates are praising the state’s action, noting that changes in the way officials are carrying out their duties at the border is affecting New Jersey. Fathers separated from their children are being held in the Elizabeth Detention Center, children separated from their families are being placed by a Camden social services organization, and the number of refugees settling in the state has slowed to a trickle.

