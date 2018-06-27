Legislature Set to Advance Contentious Nursing Home Staff-Ratio Bill

When Sherry McGhie started in nursing-home care nearly 30 years ago, she was responsible for roughly half the number of residents she is today, and far fewer faced mobility challenges or mental illness. Staff had time to provide proper care and companionship to all the seniors under their watch, she recalled.

Today, it’s a struggle for certified nursing aides like her to get all their patients up and dressed every day, McGhie said, let alone socializing with them or filling out all the necessary paperwork. “It’s unacceptable. We can’t do this to people,” the Passaic resident noted. “What happened to the care and compassion we say we have for the elderly?”

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to consider a bill later this week that could ease some of the burden on CNAs like McGhie by establishing staff-to-patient ratios for these frontline workers, who assist nursing home residents with 90 percent of their care, including dressing, bathing, and eating. Supporters believe the measure would result in better care for residents and improved working conditions for caregivers.

