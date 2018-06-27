Congressman Leonard Lance, whom Democrats have targeted for defeat in the fall election, might take some comfort from a poll that finds 44 percent of voters in his district have a favorable opinion of him.

, by the Global Strategy Group, recorded an even higher number favoring President Donald Trump (46 percent) but the figure for those holding an unfavorable opinion of the president was also significantly higher (50 percent).

Asked about the hottest issue of the day, the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, 7th District folks came down clearly against it (50 percent strongly opposed the policy and 12 percent somewhat opposed it), whereas those who strongly supported it numbered 20 percent with 12 percent somewhat supporting it.

