Staving Off Diversions of Lead-Abatement Funds — Constitutionally

The Legislature is aiming to cure itself of a troubling habit: routinely diverting millions of dollars intended to fight lead poisoning into the general fund instead.

In a unanimous vote, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee yesterday approved a bill (SCR-26) that would constitutionally dedicate a portion of sales tax revenue to lead abatement projects.

The action on the bill came less than a week after the Legislature approved a fiscal year 2019 budget that siphons off $23 million in lead abatement money from a new program and shifts it to the general fund.

