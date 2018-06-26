Op-Ed: Balancing Budgets Without Political Consequences

Decades of financial mismanagement and political dishonesty have taken their toll on New Jersey in the form of neglected assets, massive pension obligations, and near-empty reserves for the next economic downturn or superstorm. But now, after eight years of massive tax breaks that failed to generate economic growth, New Jersey is poised to start a new chapter on July 1st with its new budget. The question is which budget will realistically meet New Jersey’s needs.

Simply put, one guarantees financial certainty with sustainable sources of revenue and the other does not.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget takes a sensible approach we haven’t seen in years, with targeted tax increases that total $1.7 billion in new, sustainable revenue based almost entirely on a tax increase on earnings over $1 million and a return to a 7 percent sales tax. This sort of investment is essential to not only support key government services like property-tax relief, education, and clean water but finally enables New Jersey to re-invest in economically critical assets like mass transit and public colleges and universities.

