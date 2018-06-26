NJ Thinks Very Small, Hoping to Make Big Difference in Affordable Housing

New Jersey lawmakers are taking another crack at increasing the stock of low-cost living arrangements available to homeless or extremely low-income residents by advancing a bill that would promote “tiny homes.”

The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee unanimously approved on Monday S-177, which would create a $5 million “Tiny Home Pilot Project.” The program would be overseen by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. It would award funds to one or two municipalities in each of the northern, central, and southern parts of the state to build houses no bigger than 300 square feet — comparable to a large recreational vehicle. These would be available for rent to people with incomes of less than 30 percent of the area median, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calculates as $19,950 for the state.

“This is something that I think is really an out-of-the box-idea,” said Sen. Brian Stack (D-Hudson) and a sponsor of the bill. “I think it is really taking the homeless issue on, being as creative as we possibly can be in this state.”

