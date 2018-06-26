Education Legislation: It’s Not Just About School Funding

The fate of school funding in the budget standoff may be the topic du jour for New Jersey’s school districts, but there are a few other bills advancing in the State House that could also have a lasting impact.

It’s a varied list. One longstanding bill mandates daily recess for all elementary schools; another stipulates new seatbelt rules for school buses after last month’s fatal accident; and yet another closes some loopholes concerning sexual abuse in schools.

And while lawmakers argue about state aid to public schools, one bill advancing will send millions to private schools to help them hire math and science teachers.

