Changes in State Funding Might Give Hospitals Extra Money — and Take Some Away

New Jersey’s teaching hospitals and other acute-care facilities in select, more urbanized counties across the state could soon have access to tens of millions of additional dollars to help cover the cost of caring for Medicaid patients and training the next generation of healthcare providers.

But any windfall from those proposals — which would require new county-based taxes on certain undetermined hospital procedures and expand state fees on acute-care admissions — would be somewhat offset by the impact of a third measure, which would change what Medicaid pays for certain emergency procedures and could cost hospitals nearly $60 million annually.

These proposals on hospital funding are outlined in a trio of bills that raced through New Jersey’s Democratic-led Legislature after their surprise introduction early last week, despite the limited detail available publicly on some aspects of the plans. The three bills passed the Senate and one measure cleared the Assembly on Thursday; the Assembly approved the remaining two proposals Monday, with no debate but votes divided largely along party lines.

Click here for the full article »