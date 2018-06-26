Changes in State Funding Might Give Hospitals Extra Money — and Take Some Away

Changes in State Funding Might Give Hospitals Extra Money — and Take Some Away

As of June 30, 2017, more than 37,255 New Jersey residents were living with HIV or AIDS.

While any number of HIV/AIDS cases is one too many, there was some good news on this front. “In New Jersey, the rate of new HIV cases declined 34 percent in nearly a decade because of success in linking people to treatment,” said Christopher Rinn, who served as acting health commissioner for the last few months of 2017. “The number of new HIV diagnoses went from 1,722 cases in 2006 to 1,137 in 2015,” he added.

It is estimated that about one in nine people living with HIV in New Jersey do not know they are infected.

