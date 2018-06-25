The List: The Graying of New Jersey Keeps Pace with Aging of America

Like the nation as a whole, New Jersey and every one of its 21 counties are getting older.

The latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, released last Thursday, show the continual aging of the population as the birth rate continues to decline. Just 17 percent of counties across the country experienced a decrease in median age and most of those were in the Midwest, with some of the greatest drops in Nebraska and the Dakotas. None were in New Jersey. Little more than 2 percent of the counties in the Northeast grew younger.

“Baby boomers, and millennials alike, are responsible for this trend in increased aging,” said Molly Cromwell, a demographer with the U.S. census.. “Boomers continue to age and are slowly outnumbering children as the birth rate has declined steadily over the last decade.”

