Prevention, Risk Reduction Focus of First NJ Spotlight Opioid Roundtable

New Jersey has made progress reducing the number of opioid prescriptions written and the risks associated with this substance-use disorder. But more must be done to prevent people from turning to addictive drugs and keeping them as safe and healthy as possible if they do become dependent.

That was the general consensus among a panel of experts who joined NJ Spotlight at Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus Friday to discuss the opioid epidemic in the Garden State, with a focus on prevention and risk reduction. These efforts must look beyond addiction itself, to the underlying causes of the disease, including poverty, lack of safe housing, emotional and physical traumas, and other social determinants of health, participants agreed.

The panelists — Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal; Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of the Hyacinth Foundation Dr. Mark Rosenberg of St. Joseph’s Heath, and Hackensack Meridian Health’s Dr. Roman Solhkhah — generally supported similar strategies for advancing prevention goals, but diverged on one issue in particular: the role of medicinal marijuana in addressing addiction. (Elnahal favors expanding access; Solhkhah raised concerns it too is addictive.) Sen. Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex) was also scheduled to attend but was unable to make it at the last minute.

