Op-Ed: Bring NJ’s Independent Schools into Budget Discussions

Budget season in the state of New Jersey is always an interesting time. It brings with it philosophical discussions about what funding priorities should and should not be. School funding has been at the top of the list. Supporting increased funding for all forms of education is important. Higher education, however, and specifically, the state’s independent colleges and universities, have seemingly been left out of the discussion. It is time these schools are given the budgetary attention they need and deserve.

Saint Peter’s University is one of 14 independent and nonprofit colleges and universities that serve approximately 65,000 students across New Jersey. Collectively, we have formed the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey, or AICUNJ. In addition to Saint Peter’s, AICUNJ schools include Bloomfield College, Caldwell University, Centenary University, College of St. Elizabeth, Drew University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Felician University, Georgian Court University, Monmouth University, Princeton University, Rider University, Seton Hall University, and Stevens Institute of Technology.

Higher education in New Jersey is made up of public colleges and universities, independent colleges and universities (AICUNJ institutions), and county community colleges. We understand there is widespread familiarity with public colleges and universities and community colleges. While AICUNJ institutions may go unrecognized during the broader budget discussions, we deliver extraordinary value to New Jersey’s higher education system.

