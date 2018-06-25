In New Jersey, A Crisis of Legal Help for Unaccompanied Minors

Much of the focus over the past week has been on the U.S.-Mexico border, where federal agents have been separating children and parents crossing into the United States illegally. Many of those children are arriving in New York and being placed in foster care, and a few have arrived to New Jersey.

After much outcry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the separation practice, but said the zero-tolerance policy will continue. It's still unclear what will happen to the children already detained.

