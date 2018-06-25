Explainer: Why Gov. Murphy and Lawmakers Can’t Agree on a New State Budget

The cause of the division: The major beef between Gov. Phil Murphy, a first-term Democrat, and the Democrats who control both houses of the Legislature, is over how the state should raise more revenue to pay for spending on things like K-12 education, public-worker pensions, property tax relief, and mass transit.

Competing tax proposals: Murphy has proposed a series of tax increases that include establishing a millionaires tax and restoring the 7 percent sales tax. The two tax hikes combined would raise an estimated $1.3 billion. But Democratic legislative leaders want to bring in more cash by levying, for at least two years, a higher corporate rate on high-earning businesses. They’ve also proposed several other fiscal initiatives, including a six-month amnesty program for tax delinquents. Combined, the Legislature’s two main revenue measures would generate an estimated $955 million. They have also scored another $200 million in revenue collected from tax policies enacted late last year by President Donald Trump.

How it came to this: Murphy made no secret about his desire to raise taxes while running for office last year, and he explicitly promised to establish a millionaires tax. (The state’s current top-end rate of 8.97 percent is levied on annual income over $500,000. A new rate of 10.75 percent would be levied on earnings over $1 million.) But Murphy was less direct about the sales tax, taking some lawmakers by surprise when it became part of his fiscal year 2019 budget message that he unveiled in March.

Click here for the full article »