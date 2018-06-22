Rutgers Scientist Helps ID New Cancer-Causing Agent in Tobacco Smoke

When it comes to cancer caused by cigarette smoke, experts may have misplaced the bulk of the blame.

According to a new study, scientists at NYU School of Medicine and Rutgers University have found that chemicals called aldehydes — present in tobacco smoke in high quantities — are the primary cause of damage to DNA and suppress its ability to repair damage. And ongoing, related work at Rutgers suggests consumption of certain healthy foods may help reduce the impact of these damaging compounds.

Breakdown in a person’s DNA, or genetic code, is a major cause of cancer, according to the study; tobacco smoke has been linked to more than 80 percent of bladder cancers and half of lung cancers.

