Push Comes to Shove: Legislature Sends Its 2019 Spending Bill to Murphy

A day of high-level negotiations and a surprise court ruling momentarily brightened hopes for a budget deal in Trenton yesterday, but in the end the talks failed to produce agreement. That led lawmakers to follow through on their promise to send Gov. Phil Murphy a legislative spending bill, one that he’s already promised to veto.

In the wake of the up-and-down day in Trenton, the only question now is how quickly the governor will reject the Legislature’s budget, and what happens next.

There’s still a full week left before the state constitution requires a new spending plan to be enacted, but yesterday’s events — and some of the rhetoric that came out of them — seemed to move the state closer to a government shutdown, which must occur if the two sides can’t resolve their differences on the fiscal year 2019 budget.

