Opinion: Front-Row Seats for the Trenton Power Struggle

It isn’t really about increasing the income tax on millionaires or restoring the state sales tax to seven percent. It isn’t even about increasing aid to public education, or a larger contribution to the public-pension fund, or rescuing New Jersey Transit, or establishing a network of tuition-free county colleges.

It’s about power and who possesses it in greater measure.

It’s a very public power struggle played out against the background of Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed $37.4 billion state budget and his $1.7 billion tax-increase package.

Click here for the full article »