Interactive Map: Where Opioids Are Exacting the Highest Death Toll in NJ

The number of opioid-related deaths in New Jersey is on pace to reach or exceed 3,000 by the end of the year, which would represent an increase of a third over 2016, despite efforts by health, treatment and law-enforcement officials to battle the epidemic.

A significant decline in opioid prescriptions has so far not stopped the accelerating number of deaths due to heroin, fentanyl and other opioids, the latest data from the state Attorney General’s NJCares website shows. Through June 17, 1,394 New Jerseyans had died of opioid overdoses, compared with 2,221 for all of 2016. Data for 2017 are not yet available.

Click here for the full article »