Fine Print: School-funding changes easily pass Senate and Assembly

What it is: Led by Democratic majorities, Senate Bill 2 and Assembly Bill 2 easily passed each chamber yesterday, making significant changes over both the short and long term to how and how much New Jersey provides in aid to its public schools.

What the bill would do: The measure would provide additional state aid next year to more than 300 districts that have not seen full funding under the School Funding Reform Act almost since its inception in 2008. In some cases, the underfunding was significant. At the same time, the bills would begin the phaseout of more than $600 million in hold-harmless aid to nearly 200 other districts, leading to cuts in those schools totaling about $32 million next year.

Political compromise: The bill was negotiated between Senate and Assembly leaders and Gov. Phil Murphy’s office and appeared earlier this week to have the governor’s support. Murphy in February had initially proposed a state budget that included $283 million in state aid increases without making any cuts to districts.

