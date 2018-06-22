Animal, Mineral, Vegetable, Microbe: Parsing NJ’s Potential State Symbols

While lawmakers argue the merits of their state budget plans, New Jersey’s elementary school students saw their legislative work pay off this week: Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday designated the endangered bog turtle as the official state reptile.

“This is a totally cool moment for me,” Murphy said at the bill signing. “I think after this, let’s all have a shell-a-bration.”

The bog turtle joins a long and quirky list that includes the state dance (square), seashell (knobbed whelk), tall ship (A.J. Meerwald), and dinosaur (Hadrosaurus foulkii).

