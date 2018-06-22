news

NJ Spotlight

Animal, Mineral, Vegetable, Microbe: Parsing NJ’s Potential State Symbols

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

While lawmakers argue the merits of their state budget plans, New Jersey’s elementary school students saw their legislative work pay off this week: Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday designated the endangered bog turtle as the official state reptile.

“This is a totally cool moment for me,” Murphy said at the bill signing. “I think after this, let’s all have a shell-a-bration.”

The bog turtle joins a long and quirky list that includes the state dance (square), seashell (knobbed whelk), tall ship (A.J. Meerwald), and dinosaur (Hadrosaurus foulkii).

Click here for the full article »

Published: