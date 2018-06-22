The distinction goes to Mark Geiger, a Beachwood native. It’s actually a double distinction: Geiger is also the only American referee at the 2018 World Cup; he served as the main referee at the Portugal–Morocco game.

Geiger studied education at Trenton State College and worked as a math teacher at Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor. He received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching in 2010.

Geiger became a United States Soccer Federation National Referee in 2003.

