Uncorking the Cap: Law Would Make It Easier for NJ Drinkers to Buy Wine

Six years ago, the New Jersey Legislature relented and joined most states in allowing residents to have wine shipped to their homes. But unlike most other states, there was a catch: Jerseyans could only get delivery of wine from small wineries.

Lawmakers and a coalition led by California wineries are working to change that, with bipartisan legislation that would allow direct shipments of wines from vineyards of all sizes to the state. This could make it easier for New Jerseyans to buy some hard-to-find wines and bring an additional $4 million to the state’s coffers in fees and taxes.

“For the most part, these wine purchases are driven by tourism. They are simply not available locally,” said Jeremy Benson, spokesman for the Feed the Grapes coalition of wineries, consumers and retailers pushing to change the state law. “Our goal is to engage consumers who are frustrated over this.”

Click here for the full article »