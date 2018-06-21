Op-Ed: Reducing Disposable Bags Means Both Paper and Plastic

Over the past several years, plastic bags have become public enemy No. 1 for the environmental community, with several states, cities, and communities seeking to ban them. Here in New Jersey, a number of municipalities have jumped on the anti-plastic bandwagon and proposed bans and fees for disposable bags. And there are several legislative proposals to reduce the use of bags, ranging from a complete ban on plastic to a fee on all paper and plastic bags.

While much of the attention has been focused on eliminating and reducing plastic bags, it is important to recognize that paper bags are also a major menace to the environment. In fact, many studies show that paper bags are actually doing more harm than plastic. According to a study from the United Kingdom’s Environment Agency, a paper bag’s life cycle analysis (LCA) is “significantly worse” than plastic in terms of its impact on health and the environment. That’s because the carbon footprint of paper bags, from production to checkout counter, is far larger than that of their plastic equivalent.

Indeed, paper bags have a significantly more adverse impact on the environment when it comes to manufacturing, transportation, and solid-waste volume. Studies have shown the production of paper bags requires greater resources than the production of plastic bags — including water, energy, and chemicals — and emits more pollutants into our atmosphere and water. The nation’s paper industry also generates more than 12 million tons of solid waste a year, according to an EPA study. And the increased volume of paper over plastic correlates directly to the significant increases in the amount of greenhouse-gas emissions produced to transport it.

