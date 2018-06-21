Murphy to Undo Contentious Christie Makeover of Mental Health, Addiction Services

Just eight months after a controversial government reorganization of an array of mental health and addiction services, oversight of those programs will return to the Department of Human Services, under a plan the Murphy administration is expected to unveil today.

Gov. Phil Murphy will call for much of the work of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to be shifted from the Department of Health back to the DHS, which ran these programs for nearly a decade, according to several people briefed on the pending announcement.

However, the DOH will retain control of the state’s four psychiatric hospitals, which care for some 1,300 severely mentally-ill residents; the department has already launched several efforts to improve operations and outcomes at these facilities. But the DHS will again manage all community-based mental health and addiction programs, and other services, they said.

Click here for the full article »