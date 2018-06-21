Money Drains as Lawmakers Slow to Approve Refinancing of NJ’s Transportation Debt

Cash-starved New Jersey has a chance to save nearly $250 million by refinancing a significant amount of its transportation debt, but state lawmakers have yet to give their legally required approval of the deal.

Although that procedural step is likely to come next week, the ongoing budget dispute between Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders — and the possibility for the second government shutdown in as many years — has threatened to rattle investor confidence in the state even as the refinancing issue is pending.

In fact, administration officials estimate that, by not acting sooner, the state may have already lost out on about $1 million in possible savings, in part because the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate a week ago; Murphy signed off on the refunding on May 31.

