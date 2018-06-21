Lawmakers Look to Divert Funds Before State Has Money in Hand

The Legislature is poised today to impose a 5-cent fee on single-use carry-out bags, but the money may not end up in a lead abatement program as originally intended.

In the Democratic-controlled Legislature’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, language has been inserted to divert $23 million in funds raised by the fee. Instead of reducing exposure to lead, it appears the money will go to the general fund.

Diversions are a rite of the lawmakers’ annual budget deliberations, but typically the raid on funds comes from established programs with their own source of revenue. Here, the diversion is being established before the fee on plastic and paper bags is law.

