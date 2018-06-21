For Murphy, Changes to Funding Formula Depend on Revenues to Fund Them

A broad deal may have been reached between Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders on changes to the state’s school-funding formula, but the trickier part is deciding on the details of who will gain and who will lose under the new plan.

Yesterday, Murphy traveled to the state Department of Education in Trenton for a press event where he both praised the progress that’s been made and warned again that the deal will only go through if there’s agreement on the tax and revenue side.

And even though intra-party discord over taxes has marked this budget season, there were also questions yesterday about the final numbers that would come out of the agreement.

Click here for the full article »