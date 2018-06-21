More than half (54 percent) of those surveyed in the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll said they can’t remember their doctor or dentist explaining the risks of addiction or overdose when they prescribed opioids. Some 62 percent said they were warned about the dangers of taking opioids with alcohol and anti-depressants, and 47 percent said they were told of other treatment options.

Nearly half (46 percent) of the participants said they or a family member had been prescribed opioids by a medical professional in the past 12 months. And 86 percent said their medical provider discussed why the prescription was necessary for them or a family member.

“Our findings suggest that despite new state mandates that require doctors to discuss with patients the potential risks of addiction, potentially dangerous drug interactions, and alternative treatments when prescribing opioid medicine, such conversations are not taking place as frequently as they should,” said Itzhak Yanovitzky, associate professor at Rutgers University’s School of Communication and Information and the co-lead of the study, which is part of the “Opioids in the Garden State” series.

