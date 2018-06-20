School-Funding Bill Clears Committee, Breaking One Logjam With Murphy

While the revenue side of New Jersey’s next state budget remains shrouded in uncertainty, there finally appears to be agreement — or near agreement — on the biggest and arguably most contentious section on the spending side: state aid to public schools.

Democratic leaders in the Legislature yesterday moved forward on changes to the state’s $9 billion school-funding package for next year, saying it will put the state on a path to fully funding the 2009 law within seven years.

The changes are significant, with the latest amendments presented yesterday adding another $65 million in overall aid beyond the $283 million in additional aid that Gov. Phil Murphy proposed in his spending plan for next year.

