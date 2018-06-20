Pallone Recounts Difficult Visit to Immigrants in Elizabeth Detention Center

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone believes opposition to the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at border crossings is “building to a crescendo and there are a lot of Republicans who are opposed to it too...” Speaking amid the growing outcry over the policy, Pallone (D-NJ) also described the unannounced visit he and other local lawmakers made to the federal detention center in Elizabeth on Father’s Day.

“…they wouldn’t let us in, obviously because we’re members of Congress and they thought, in my opinion, that we were going to find out something they didn’t want to show us,” the Congressman told NJTV News in an extended interview. After waiting two hours, the lawmakers were allowed in.

