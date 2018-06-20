Op-Ed: Ten New Ways to View A Career in Manufacturing

The manufacturing and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) industries are not often viewed as viable sectors in New Jersey, but the over 11,000 manufacturing and STEM-related companies, their 360,000-plus employees, and their $46 billion in manufacturing output alone tends to differ with that general assessment.

The fact is that the United States and New Jersey in particular remain technical engines for our respective economies. That allows business owners to create and retain businesses and high-quality employees, which help support our positive education system, maintain our standard of living, and provide an above-average per capita income.

However, there are issues to be addressed, as the hold on this critical industry is tenuous. Here are 10 new ways to view a career in manufacturing:

