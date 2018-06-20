NJ Stands with Children, Protests Splitting Up Immigrant Families at Border

Outrage is growing over the separation of children from their families by federal immigration officials as they cross the U.S.-Mexican border, leading New Jersey to protest the practice and advocates to ask New Jersey to provide representation for those detained here and facing deportation.

The practice of splitting up families began two months ago after an order by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who says it is meant to serve as a deterrent against illegal border crossings. The Department of Homeland Security has reported that some 2,300 children have been separated from their parents since early May and border crossings have actually increased by 5 percent.

To make clear New Jersey’s opposition to this practice, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal signed a letter with 20 colleagues from across the country demanding an end to these forced separations. Both U.S. Senators from New Jersey — Bob Menendez and Cory Booker — spoke on the floor of the upper chamber against the actions, and Menendez called for the enactment of the federal Keep Families Together Act. And Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order preventing any state resources from being used to facilitate family separations.

Click here for the full article »