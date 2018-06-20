NJ Lawmakers Consider New Taxes on Hospitals to Fund Medicaid, Medical Education

State and county officials would have new power to tax New Jersey hospitals to generate additional revenue for low-income patient care and medical education under a pair of bills that emerged as part of a last-minute legislative flurry in Trenton.

The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee advanced the proposals — introduced Monday — as part of a busy session yesterday in which they also passed a $36.5 billion budget that Democratic lawmakers have introduced as a counterpoint to the spending proposal Gov. Phil Murphy outlined in March.

One health-related bill would establish a five-year pilot project to allow seven highly populated counties to impose a new tax on some hospital procedures that could be applied toward the state’s share of its Medicaid program, increasing the federal match funding available; these dollars would then be reinvested in hospital care for low-income residents in the participating counties. The second measure would allow the state to expand the use of certain hospital fees to raise more money for graduate-medical education. Both bills would take effect in July.

Click here for the full article »