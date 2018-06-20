news

NJ Spotlight

NJ Lawmakers Consider New Taxes on Hospitals to Fund Medicaid, Medical Education

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

State and county officials would have new power to tax New Jersey hospitals to generate additional revenue for low-income patient care and medical education under a pair of bills that emerged as part of a last-minute legislative flurry in Trenton.

The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee advanced the proposals — introduced Monday — as part of a busy session yesterday in which they also passed a $36.5 billion budget that Democratic lawmakers have introduced as a counterpoint to the spending proposal Gov. Phil Murphy outlined in March.

One health-related bill would establish a five-year pilot project to allow seven highly populated counties to impose a new tax on some hospital procedures that could be applied toward the state’s share of its Medicaid program, increasing the federal match funding available; these dollars would then be reinvested in hospital care for low-income residents in the participating counties. The second measure would allow the state to expand the use of certain hospital fees to raise more money for graduate-medical education. Both bills would take effect in July.

Click here for the full article »

Published: