In Open Challenge to Murphy, Dem Lawmakers Move Their Own Spending Bill

State lawmakers defiantly moved their own spending bill out of legislative committees yesterday despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s promise that he will veto their budget over concerns about an increased corporate tax and other revenue measures that he considers unacceptable.

The early-evening, party-line votes in the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate budget panels set the stage for final passage of the Legislature’s fiscal year 2019 spending bill in both full houses tomorrow.

But it remains to be seen what will happen next as Murphy, a first-term Democrat, has already promised to reject the budget bill even as it’s still being advanced by lawmakers. If a deal can’t be reached by midnight on June 30, the state constitution requires a government shutdown.

