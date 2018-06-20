After Paramus Tragedy, Making School Buses Safer, Drivers More Accountable

Eleven-year-old Peter Caminiti III, a fifth grader at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, was on a school bus traveling on I-80 with his classmates and teachers when his bus was hit by a dump truck.

“I was having a great time with my friends until ‘boom,’ I was knocked out,” he said. Caminiti was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion and damaged connection between his inner ear and brainstem. “I asked what happened to the bus. I asked what happened to my friends. I asked if I was going to die.”

The accident raised several issues that stand in the way of children’s safety: What some say are insufficient seat belts, the state board of education’s inability to quickly communicate with local districts on driver competence, and the districts themselves failing to take poor drivers off the road.

