The Harmony Foundation in Secaucus has just been issued a permit to operate as an Alternative Treatment Center (ATC), dispensing marijuana for medical use in New Jersey. That brings to six the number of centers the Department of Health has issued permits to.

New Jersey’s medical marijuana program is growing at a fast clip, with 100 new patients joining it every day. To date, 23,200 patients are participating in the program. Since the DOH reformed the program earlier this year — adding anxiety, migraines, Tourette syndrome, chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders, and chronic visceral pain as qualifying medical conditions — 5,000 new patients have joined.

The Harmony Foundation dispensary is open and will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. The five other ATCs are the Greenleaf Compassion Center in Montclair, Compassionate Care Foundation in Egg Harbor, Garden State Dispensary in Woodbridge, Breakwater Alternative Treatment Center in Cranbury, and Curaleaf NJ, Inc. in Bellmawr.

